Florence A. Dunn, age 83, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a long illness. Mrs. Dunn is survived by her two children: Theresa Dunn Boothe and Thomas Dunn. She also leaves behind one granddaughter, Gwendolyn. She was preceded in death by her husband James, her son Daniel and infant daughter Sharon.
She was born in Detroit MI and grew up in Columbus OH as the fifth child of Harold and Esther Smith. She graduated from Ohio State with an education degree and was a devoted teacher.
Her funeral will be held at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach VA 23462 on Tuesday, Feb 4. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM with a reception following.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020