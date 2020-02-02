Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
4853 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence A. Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence A. Dunn Obituary
Florence A. Dunn, age 83, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a long illness. Mrs. Dunn is survived by her two children: Theresa Dunn Boothe and Thomas Dunn. She also leaves behind one granddaughter, Gwendolyn. She was preceded in death by her husband James, her son Daniel and infant daughter Sharon.

She was born in Detroit MI and grew up in Columbus OH as the fifth child of Harold and Esther Smith. She graduated from Ohio State with an education degree and was a devoted teacher.

Her funeral will be held at Church of the Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach VA 23462 on Tuesday, Feb 4. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM with a reception following.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -