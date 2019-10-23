|
|
Florence Alger Schodt, 97, passed away October 19, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Michigan to the late Lenard and Florence Alger.
In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husband, Clifton Schodt, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Nadine Roberts and her husband Bob, Sandra Schodt (Poe) and husband Buddy, and Clifton A. Schodt, Jr. and wife Susan; twelve grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Emily Green Shores Assisted Living for their kind attentiveness all these years, as well as Compassionate Care Hospice for their care in the last year and a half.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Emily Green Shores, 500 Westmoreland Ave., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emily Green Shores. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019