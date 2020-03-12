The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Florence D. Kendall

Florence D. Kendall Obituary
Florence D. Kendall, passed away peacefully, at home, in Norfolk, VA. Florence is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Alice Debose; brothers Eddie, Troy and Willie; sister, Celia Johnson and son Ramon N. Kendall III.

Florence leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughters, Valerie and Jacqueline DeBose Kendall; grandchildren, Kendra, Ramon IV and Dante; great grandchildren, Khaliah, Grace, Quinn and Marquis; special friends, Barbara Hill and Mildred Hall.A funeral will be held at 11am, March 13, 2020 at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Temple, Hampton, VA. a viewing will be held from 6 to 8pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 12, 2020
