Florence Odom Diggs 74, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord on Friday April 19,2019 in her home at Chesapeake Place. Born in Chesapeake, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Merrill Odom and Nellie B Odom. She was predeceased by her loving and devoted Hushand, William E. Diggs, and her brother, Charles Merrill Odom Jr.. Florence was a Graduate of Great Bridge High School, attended Old Dominion University and retired as a Senior Paralegal for Virginia Department of Transportation in Richmond, VA. She Volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Currituck, and served on the residents board as Secretary at Chesapeake Place.She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Betty O. Harrison; sister-in-law, Rose Odom; Nephews, Charles Merrill Odom III, Colon Odom; Nieces, Monica Harrison-Pease, Carolyn Hewitt, Melissa Harrison; 7 Great Nephews; 3 Great Nieces; 2 Great Great Nephews; and 1 Great Great Niece.The services will be held at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home on Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11AM. Family will receive friends on Wednesday April 24, 2019 from 6PM to 8Pm. A Celebration of Life gathering will be followed at the home of Rose Odom. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 22, 2019