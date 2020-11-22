1/
Florence Fiorella
Florence Fiorella, 97, a resident of Suffolk, VA (formally of Astoria, NY) passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 in a Norfolk hospital. Born in Pittston, PA, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna (Mantione) Barile. She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore W. Fiorella.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Linda A. Fiorella; a son, Raymond Fiorella and daughter-in-law, Dolores; grandson, James Fiorella and fiancÃ© Sarah Noel and a great grandson, Thomas Raymond of Suffolk, VA.; granddaughter, Nicole Fiorella Foley and her husband Daniel of Virginia Beach; a brother, Pasquale Barile and his wife, Roseanna of Bronx, NY; in-laws, Edward & Sondra Fiorella of Norfolk; many nieces & nephews in: New York, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia & England; and the DiCamillo family.

The family will receive family & friends at a visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 24th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in H. D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel. She will be entombed with her husband at The Cemetery of the Resurrection Mausoleum in Staten Island, NY at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
