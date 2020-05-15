Florence Harrison Till
Mother, grandmother, aunt and friend,

with so many titles, where do I begin?

You've left us with memories that will never die.

Now you live in the "sweet by and by."

Surrounded by angels; you're not alone.

God will call us someday. Then, we'll all be home.

We love and miss you, Mama.

Love, Beth, Joy, family and friends.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 15, 2020.
