Mother, grandmother, aunt and friend,



with so many titles, where do I begin?



You've left us with memories that will never die.



Now you live in the "sweet by and by."



Surrounded by angels; you're not alone.



God will call us someday. Then, we'll all be home.



We love and miss you, Mama.



Love, Beth, Joy, family and friends.



