We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Flo. We have come to Virginia Beach on vacation for many decades and a visit with Flo was a must! She had wonderful stories to share, an infectious smile, a heart of gold and such a gentle and kind soul. We will certainly miss seeing her however fond memories will be with us forever. Our condolences to Craig, Laura , Steve and their families.
Lots of love,
Brian and Al
Florence Irene Miles, 87, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born in Somerville, MA to the late Frank Revere & Mabel Overy Williamson. She is also predeceased by all of her siblings; Frank, Johnny, Charlie, Evelyn and Mabel Williamson; as well as the father of their children, George T. Miles.
Florence was a homemaker for many years devoting time as a Girl Scout Leader, Brownie Leader, Cub Scout Leader, in addition to participating in the PTA at her children's schools. She also worked as a flight attendant for Sabena Belgium Airlines and Eastern Airlines. She also worked for Aetna Life Insurance in Norfolk, VA, Dominion Bank as a vice president of human resources, American Rehabilitation in Charlotte, NC, and Towers Perin in Chesapeake, VA.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Craig G. Miles & wife Gina, Stephen T. Miles & wife Terri, and Laura Miles Jones & husband Bradley; her grandchildren, Stephen T. Miles, Jr., Craig G. Miles, Jr., Katherine Bohland, David M. Miles, Michael A. Jones, Corey Miles, and Kara Askey; her great-grandchildren, Landon Wyatt, Noah Miles, Finley Miles, and Easton Miles; along with extended family and friends.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at: https://act.alz.org/donate Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.