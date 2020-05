Florence Irene Miles, 87, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born in Somerville, MA to the late Frank Revere & Mabel Overy Williamson. She is also predeceased by all of her siblings; Frank, Johnny, Charlie, Evelyn and Mabel Williamson; as well as the father of their children, George T. Miles.Florence was a homemaker for many years devoting time as a Girl Scout Leader, Brownie Leader, Cub Scout Leader, in addition to participating in the PTA at her children's schools. She also worked as a flight attendant for Sabena Belgium Airlines and Eastern Airlines. She also worked for Aetna Life Insurance in Norfolk, VA, Dominion Bank as a vice president of human resources, American Rehabilitation in Charlotte, NC, and Towers Perin in Chesapeake, VA.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Craig G. Miles & wife Gina, Stephen T. Miles & wife Terri, and Laura Miles Jones & husband Bradley; her grandchildren, Stephen T. Miles, Jr., Craig G. Miles, Jr., Katherine Bohland, David M. Miles, Michael A. Jones, Corey Miles, and Kara Askey; her great-grandchildren, Landon Wyatt, Noah Miles, Finley Miles, and Easton Miles; along with extended family and friends.Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at: https://act.alz.org/donate Condolences may be offered to the family at: