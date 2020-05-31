We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Flo. We have come to Virginia Beach on vacation for many decades and a visit with Flo was a must! She had wonderful stories to share, an infectious smile, a heart of gold and such a gentle and kind soul. We will certainly miss seeing her however fond memories will be with us forever. Our condolences to Craig, Laura , Steve and their families.

Lots of love,

Brian and Al



Brian and AL Church

