Sedley - Florence "Tobey" Livesay Edwards, 79, entered the church triumphant on March 3, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Smithfield, VA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gene Edwards.
Tobey was born on August 6, 1940 in Covington, VA and spent her early childhood in the Covington and Hot Springs area, before moving to Franklin at the age of 12. She forever considered the mountains her home and returned often to visit her grandfather's home place.
Tobey attended Franklin High School and DePaul School of Radiology. Upon graduating from college, she returned to Franklin and worked in the radiology department at Southampton Memorial Hospital. Following 26 years of service at SMH, Tobey transferred to Louise Obici Hospital, where she continued to work as a radiology technician for an additional 14 years. Upon Tobey's retirement, she and Gene traveled to her beloved mountains on an annual basis, searching out her family roots.
Tobey was a member of Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Sedley. For 40 years, she faithfully served in various capacities, including youth leader, Sunday school teacher, church historian, and member of the Administrative Council and Reconstruction Building Committees. Tobey will long be remembered for establishing the Neighborhood Welcome Committee whereby she would deliver welcome bags that included information about the area and goodies such as peanuts, cornmill and mushrooms.
In addition to her husband, others left to cherish Tobey's memory are her children, Ambra and Andy (Linda) Bridges of Lakeland, FL, Michael (Robin) Edwards of Franklin and Renee Edwards of Hertford, NC; seven grandchildren, Lindsey, John, Zachary and Joshua Bridges of Lakeland, FL, Colby (Kiana Reid) Edwards of Franklin, Mandi (Michael) Ferguson of Manteo and Ryan (Krystal) Vann of Franklin; three great grandchildren, Max, Micah and Fleet; siblings Michael (Sylvia) Livesay, Mary L. (Al) Hunter and Shelia L. Jackson; brother-in-law, Curt Simmons; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved four-legged companion, "Peppe". Tobey was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Mildred (McGuffin) Livesay and sister, Becky L. Simmons.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of The Garden at Magnolia Manor and to the Riverside Hospice team for the excellent care and heartfelt compassion given to Tobey while she was a resident.
A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Home, Franklin, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3 PM, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Renee Edwards and The Reverend Darwin Edwards will officiate. A reception will be held following the service at Grace Memorial United Methodist Church in Sedley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020