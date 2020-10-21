1/
Florence Maria Young
1942 - 2020
Florence Maria Young, 78, passed away on Oct 7, 2020 in Virginia Beach due to a brain hemorrhage. She was born on Feb 13, 1942 in Norfolk, VA to the late Marjorie J. Stump Young and Fredrick J. Young, a Naval Officer and she lived in many locations before settling in Virginia.

Florence graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1960. She received a BS from Mary Washington College and a MBA from Georgia State University. She began working at the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C. in July 1972 and during her 26 year tenure became the first female Officer of the Board of Governors. She retired in 1998 from the Federal Reserve Board as Advisor to the Board of Governors.

Upon her May 1998 marriage to Leonard "Butch" Ballback, she returned to the Tidewater where she became active in the Birdneck Point Garden Club; the Hermitage Museum & Gardens Auxiliary; the Norfolk Society of Arts and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra League.

Florence enjoyed traveling and went many places for business and pleasure, which included visiting reindeer herds in the Arctic Circle and a watering hole at Tree Top, Africa. She enjoyed everything from the lushness of Bali to the antique cars of Cuba and many places in between.

Florence delighted in her family and friends. She loved Alexandria, VA, particularly the two homes in Old Town that she restored to perfection. She also enjoyed the Atlantic Ocean. Walking on the beach was always a special time. Her hobbies included fashion, designing, sewing, gourmet cooking, sailing and reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her niece Michelle Rivers (Robert Rivers III) and their children Elizabeth, Kathleen, and Bobby of Atlanta, Georgia; cousin Patricia Young (Thomas Welsh) and their children Eric, and Ryan of Boston, Massachusetts; Leonard's daughter Sarah and her children Megan, Lisa, Chase and Rydin of Booneville, Arkansas. Her brother, J. Michael Young, pre-deceased her.

A private memorial service is planned at a later date.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4445 Corporation Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-312-9700
