Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church
2304 Salem Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Luke Catholic Church
2304 Salem Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Florence Maureen Guerin Obituary
Florence Maureen Guerin, 86, passed away peacefully in the presence of family and friends. Florence was born in Rochester, NY to the late Chester R. and Gertrude Knope Guerin. She retired as an office manager at St. Philip & St. James Roman Catholic Church, of New York. Florence was an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Virginia Beach; she volunteered in the church office, was a member of the Women's Club and the Ladies Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory is her children, Janice Kunhardt and Thomas J. McDonough; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters, Karen Marie Rhinehart and Sharon Ann McDonough.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Rd, Virginia Beach. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated beginning at 6:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at St. Johns Cemetery, Spencerport, NY. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke Catholic Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019
