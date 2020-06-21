Florence Mildred Palmer Barnes was born September 16, 1922 in Capron, South Hampton County, Virginia. She passed on June 15, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia. For her entire adult life, she was an active member of St John AME Church in Norfolk, Virginia where she served on the Stewardess Board, among others. Florence is the third child born of Howard Palmer and Addie Williams Palmer of Capron, Virginia. She was reared by her Grandparents Edward and Miranda Williams on the family's sharecropper farm. Reared amongst her two siblings and a host of uncles and aunts, Florence was the youngest and petit and therefore was given the name "Little Bit". She was educated in the public schools of South Hampton County, Virginia. Upon graduation from High School she enrolled in Virginia State College in Petersburg, Virginia but left college to work in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. While working at the shipyard she met her husband to be Lonnie Thomas Barnes, Jr. Lonnie and Florence were married November 10, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois and remained married until his death on May 15, 2019. During their marriage and her career, Florence had a myriad of jobs serving in various capacities. But her number one job and commitment, from which she never wavered, was creating and sustaining a healthy, wholesome household based on principals of love and respect for the benefit of her two young men. Florence is survived by her two sons, Lonnie Thomas Barnes III and wife Carol Barnes, and Barry Milton Barnes and wife Michelle Swain Barnes, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, her older sister Elnora Anderson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across generations. Florence is preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Thomas Barnes, Jr., her older brother Worthen Palmer, her parents Addie and Howard Palmer. Florence was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter daughter-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Her tenderness, motherly wit, thoughtfulness, nurturing spirit, and love will be sorely missed. Viewing will be 2-6pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be 11am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Graves Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming can be viewed at gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.