Florence Pavlides Blankenship
Florence Pavlides Blankenship, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 18, 2020.

Born in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Christ and Mary Pavlides. She retired as a Teacher and Librarian from Bayside High School. She was a founding member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and a diligent worker in her church and on the parish council.

Left to cherish her memory: a sister, Irene Wood (Bob); two nieces, Marian Mace (Bob) and Christine Comus (Louis); three grandnieces, Olivia Trujillo (Brandon), Christina Enriquez (Jose), and Alexandra Comus; six grandnephews, Louis, Robert, Stephen, Elijah, Michael, and Joshua Comus; two great-grandnieces; one great-grandnephew; first cousin, Helen Kanakis; second cousins, George and Nick (Rebecca); and third cousins, Kyle and Nicole. She was loved by many.

The Trisagion service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. where the family will remain until 8 p.m. to greet friends. The family requests that no women wear black. The funeral service will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. by Fr. John Manuel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 or flowers may be sent. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
JUL
22
Interment
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
