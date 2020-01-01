|
|
Florence Wolk Rollins, 93, formerly of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 in Woodstock, Georgia, after a short stay in the hospital. She was born the second of four children to the late Anthony J. and Mary Hajduk Wolk in Whitney, Pennsylvania. Florence, known to her childhood friends as "Fuzzy," graduated from Hurst High School in Norvelt in 1944 where she played the trumpet in the school's marching band. In 1949, she married Albert E. Rollins of Mutual and moved first to Norfolk, Virginia and then to Virginia Beach several years later.
Florence was a loving and generous daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who never forgot her Pennsylvania roots. She traveled extensively with her husband before and after his retirement. She also was a lifetime member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, a national service organization.
She was preceded in death by Albert, her husband of 57 years, her brother, Joseph J. Wolk; her brother, Anthony E. Wolk and his wife Ida B.; and her brother-in-law, Donald J. Myslewski.
She is survived by her sister, Marian W. Myslewski of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Valeria S. Wolk of Norvelt; her daughter, Mary Kay R. Youngdale (Carl) of Woodstock, Georgia; her grandson, Carl A. Youngdale III (Caroline) and her great granddaughter, Georgiana, of High Point, North Carolina. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at Saint Vincent Cemetery in Latrobe, Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020