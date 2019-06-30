Florence â€œFloâ€ Snyder was reunited with her husband, Gene in heaven on June 27th at the age of 85. She grew up and started a family in Woodstock, New York and later resided in Virginia Beach until present.



Flo was greeted at heavenâ€™s gate, not only by her husband, but also by her parents, Ralph and Frances Tripicco; sisters, Mary Waterous and Madeline Vanacore; and brother, Ralph Tripicco. She is survived by her sister, Teri Wacikowski, who she relied on for friendship, care, and a daily phone call.



She will be missed greatly by her son, Chris Snyder, who is known as â€œthe favoriteâ€; daughter-in-law, Debbie; daughter, Staci Morris, who fulfilled the role that only a loving daughter could; son-in-law, Rich; grandchildren, Angela Ballou, Danielle Castaldo, Nikki Heri, Christopher Snyder, and Daniel Snyder; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Connor, Tanner, and Axel; and many nieces and nephews.



Caring about the members of her family was Floâ€™s lifelong passion. She was sure to keep abreast of what was going on in each of our lives via many, many, many phone calls, checking in to hear about everything from major milestones to simply what we were making for dinner that night. All that Flo did, she did fully and extraordinarily well. In addition to dedicating herself to her family, she was known by all as an awesome Italian cook. When visiting her home, we could depend on a home cooked meal, her specialty being Italian sauce and meatballs, and no one was to leave the table until leftovers were nonexistent. Although most of Floâ€™s time was spent doting on others, she did possess one guilty pleasure â€" thrift shopping. She created an immaculately clean and perfectly decorated home mostly outfitted by unique items from the local Goodwill.



â€œMom, Grammy, Nana, Aunt Flo, may there be good reception to make many calls, a large pot to create homemade sauce, and a mega thrift store to find great deals in Heaven. With great love, your family.â€



The family will receive friends at a visitation on Monday, July 1, from 6 until 8:00 p.m. at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Gregoryâ€™s Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Virginia Beach Rescue Squad Foundation, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23451. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019