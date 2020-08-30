1/1
Florene Preston Maynard
Florene Preston Maynard, 77, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born in Kermit, West Virginia to the late Conrad and Mary Wills Preston. Florene was a Librarian with the Department of Defense for many years. She was also a member of the Daughters of American Revolution at Large.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 60 years, Billy Ray Maynard; daughter, Dona L. Maynard; sons, Billy R. Maynard, II (Monya) and Timothy L. Maynard (Stacie); grandchildren, John, Jeff, Jessica, Jeri, Sydney, Morgan and Presley, 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Anderson, Dorothy Preston, Mary Barnett and Debra Brant; brother, John Preston and numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1pm at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. She will be laid to rest privately at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 5-7:30pm. Social distancing and masks will be required at the visitation and services. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service or leave a note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
