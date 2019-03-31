|
|
Florentina del Rosario Bergunio, 80, passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born in the Philippines to the late Catalino & Tomasa del Rosario. She is survived by her husband, Silverio Bergunio; eight daughters; two sisters; one brother; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Highway Chapel, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3-6:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in her native country of the Philippines at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019