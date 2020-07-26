Or Copy this URL to Share

Florine,68 of Norfolk, VA passed July 18,2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Wyatt White; parents Lonnie Boyd Sr.and Eliza Boyd; sister, Joyce Boyd;brother,Curtis Boyd.She leaves to cherish her memories daughters,Tasha Boyd Lassiter (Jerry) of Norfolk, VA, Donica B (Steve) of GA, Wyette M. White of VA Beach; son, Troy Robert Boyd (Nita) of VA Beach; grandchildren, Alveta Boyd, Natasha Boyd, Rashard Boyd, Jamal Childs (Nisia),Tashara Moore, Daeshaun Rhianna, Danshae, MyAngel, Chyna, Azzure; twelve great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Vann, Barbara Williams (Joseph) of New York, Liza Mae Boyd; brother, Lonnie Boyd, Jr. Funeral services will be held 11 am Tues July 28 at Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 W Berkley Ave, Norfolk,VA. Viewing Mon July 27 at Metropolitan, Berkley. Burial at Roosevelt Memorial Park.



