On September 8, 2020, at 6:11 p.m. God's will connected with Flossie Mae Smith Hines' spirit. After spending precious memorable moments with her son Keith and family, she answered God's call to come home. Anyone who knew Flossie knew that she loved her family, music, singing and children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and sister-in-law. She will truly be missed.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. A Life Celebration Service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 8:00 a.m., both services will be held at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake, Virginia.
She will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Virginia. The family has entrusted Dana Watkins Funeral Home located in Hampton, Georgia as well as J.T. Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final care arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.jtfisherfuneralservices.com
.