Floyd M. Lieurance



Floyd M. Lieurance, 88, retired CPO, United States Navy, was gently and quietly ushered into heaven to be with our Lord, June 12, 2019. He lived in Norfolk with two of his daughters, Teresa and Val, who cared for him with love and compassion and often times a bit of humor. He attended Great Bridge Baptist Church until he was unable to physically worship there.



Born in San Diego, California, he was the son of Floyd Louis Lieurance and Mary Frances West. He was predeceased by his father and mother, a sister, Hope Myers, and his loving wife, Josephine.



He was raised in Missouri and enlisted in the United States Navy on January 2, 1951. He was honorably discharged after twenty years of service and began working for the Navy Exchange, Little Creek until retirement.



He loved his family and is fondly remembered as Papa or Pop to all of them. He especially loved blondes and had one, (his wife) for over fifty years that he never stopped loving.



He is survived by his four daughters, Teresa Perkinson of Norfolk, Rita Dexheimer(Craig) of Chesapeake, Connie Hawley (Jim Ward) of Norfolk, and Valrie Crouch of Norfolk; six granddaughters; one grandson; 14 great-grandchildren; and a bunch of nieces and nephews; a brother, Richard Lieurance of Virginia Beach; and a sister, Freya Smith of Minneapolis.



A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. in on Saturday, June 15th in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. His nieceâ€™s, husband Rev. Carl Weatherburn will officiate.



A special thank you to Bryan Graves, of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. for taking such tender care of our dad and thank you to all of our family and friends that have sent thoughtful words and prayers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The or The . Online condolences may be offered to the family through www.hdoliver.com.



Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary