Floyd Williams "Pop", 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a faithful man of God, and 57-year member of Great Bridge Church of Christ.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Williams; 3 children, Jessica, Dennis, and Dawn; and numerous extended family members, and dear friends.
The family is inviting friends to pay respects Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-8pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held, Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1pm at Great Bridge Church of Christ, 101 Hurdle Dr., Chesapeake with burial to follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
