Floyd "Bump" Riddick Umphlett, Jr., 93, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Nansemond Commons. He was the son of the late Floyd Riddick Umphlett, Sr. and Susie Brinkley Umphlett. Widower of Rebecca "Becky" Mann Umphlett. He is predeceased by his brother, Lewis Carrol Umphlette; sisters, Betty U. Bane and Ona Sue U. Holleman.
Bump was a graduate of Whaleyville High School. He served on the REA Board of Directors, VA Soil and Water Conservation District (past director) and in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. He was a life-long farmer whose operation beyond crop production included a Grainery, peanut buying station for Golden Peanut Co., trucking and an air strip. He was a member of Cypress Chapel Christian Church as Deacon Emeritus, New Hope Bible Class, Finance committee, Cemetery Perpetual Care Advisor, Laymen' s Fellowship and was a strong supporter of mission who often hosted missionaries in their home. Bump was a member of Cypress Ruritan Club for 69 years and with perfect attendance for the last 49 years. He was an avid baseball and NASCAR fan throughout his life.
Survivors include, daughter, Gail Umphlett White; son-in-law, J. Warren White; beloved grandson, Riddick Warren White; sisters-in-law, Bettye G. Umphlette of Suffolk and Betty M. Bunch of Suffolk; brother-in-law, Phillip R. Mann and wife Mary Sue of Burlington, NC; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and friend, Celia Ellis. Bump was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Allen Cruz on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Cypress Christian Church at 11 AM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory from 6 to 7:30 PM.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Nansemond Commons for all their care and compassion. Memorial donations may made to Cypress Chapel Christian Church, 1891 Cypress Chapel Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
