The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Forrest Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Forrest Gene Bishop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Forrest Gene Bishop Obituary
Forrest G. Bishop, 67, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Chesapeake. He was born on May 28, 1951 in Norfolk County, VA to Forrest and Bonnie Jean Bishop.He was predeceased by his father, Forrest O. Bishop. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 49 years, Teresa; children, Christie White and Jason Bishop; five grandchildren; two sisters; and a host of relatives and friends.A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 5 p.m., Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 Battlefield Blvd. South, Chesapeake. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home
Download Now