Forrest G. Bishop, 67, passed away on May 19, 2019 in Chesapeake. He was born on May 28, 1951 in Norfolk County, VA to Forrest and Bonnie Jean Bishop.He was predeceased by his father, Forrest O. Bishop. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 49 years, Teresa; children, Christie White and Jason Bishop; five grandchildren; two sisters; and a host of relatives and friends.A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 5 p.m., Altmeyer Funeral Home, 929 Battlefield Blvd. South, Chesapeake. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019