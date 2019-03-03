Forrest â€œMacâ€ Wendell McFarlane Jr., 89, passed away in peace on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was predeceased by wife Jean Hodges McFarlane in August 2017 and daughter Ann H. McFarlane in May 2011. He is survived by his son Forrest W. McFarlane III and wife Terri of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; son John D. McFarlane of Williamsburg; grandson Martin of Tullahoma, Tennessee; and granddaughter Morgan of Nashville, Tennessee. He was also predeceased by his parents Forrest W. McFarlane Sr. and Mary K. McFarlane, and sister Dorothy M. Andrews.Always interested in the history of his home state of Virginia, he was born and raised in Norfolk. He and Jean made their home over their lifetime together in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Gloucester County, and York County. He turned his favorite hobby of building houses into a family affair. He and the family built a beach house in Carova Beach, North Carolina in the 1970s, as well as assisting with two others for extended family and friends. Forrest served in the United States Navy and was a plank owner on the USS Forrestal. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial donations be made to the , the , or to . H. D. Oliver funeral Apts. is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary