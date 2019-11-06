|
Forris Anthony was born Thursday, August 9, 1934 to the late Percy Sr. and Mary Anthony. He peacefully transitioned Thursday October 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was a native of Scotland Neck, NC. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was honored as Deacon Emeritus on September 15, 2019. Forris was blessed to have worked at Norfolk Community Hospital for 3 years, Veterans Administration Hospital for 33 years and Norfolk Psychiatric Institution for 2 years. Forris was predeceased by his loving daughter Dr. Pamela Denise Anthony. He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his beautiful wife of 58 years, Violet Anthony and son Darryl Anthony, his siblings Rolister Jones and Mittie Gary; a special niece, Alyssa Edwards and a host of family, neighbors, friends and church family. A funeral will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm, Thursday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Blvd.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019