Mrs. Foye Pritchard Spraker went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Foye was born in Bertie County, North Carolina to the late Lloyd E. and Eva Holloman Pritchard. She was predeceased by her husbands, William Leslie Foskey and James Spraker.
Foye received her Master's in Education from the College of William & Mary. She had a long career of teaching in Bath, North Carolina, Norview High School and Crossroads Elementary. Foye was also a former principal of Deep Creek Elementary and Portlock Elementary. She was a dedicated member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church; a member of the Methodist Women's Group, she was a former head of the Golden Oaks Senior Group and taught Sunday school; a member of the Pilot Club and the Chesapeake Chamber of Commerce Women's Division.
Left to cherish her memory are her two loving daughters, Linda F. Doyle and Billie F. Adams (Bill); grandchildren, Brian E. Norge (Michelle), Christy L. Lane, Bradley G. Adams (Lindsay), and Brooke A. Archbell (James); and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 11 to 12 noon at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service to celebrate her life will begin at noon with Pastor H. Frank Holley officiating. The family invites you to join them for a reception at the funeral home immediately following the service. A private burial will take place at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 27, 2020