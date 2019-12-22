|
Fran Winn, 87, of Virginia Beach, VA and Fresno, CA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Born Frances Marie Blatnik on November 5, 1932 in Fayette City, PA, Fran was a 1950 graduate of Marion High School, where she was class valedictorian, a cheerleader, and May Queen (Homecoming). In 1956 she married Robert "Bob" Winn and continued working as an operator at Pennsylvania Bell until their first child was born. Bob's lifelong government career as an auditor for the General Accounting Office (GAO) required moving periodically, and they resided in the Pittsburgh area; Frankfurt, Germany; Silver Spring, MD; and, since 1971, Virginia Beach, where they remained following Bob's retirement and where she later worked at Virginia Beach General Hospital until retirement. Fran was a longtime parishioner at Church of the Holy Family, and served as a devoted volunteer.
Known for her warm, outgoing, and always-cheerful personality, Fran made friends wherever she lived, and her kitchen was often the center of her hospitality and excellent cooking. Her home-baked pies, nut roll, cookies, and other "goodies", as she would call them, were constantly there for family and for the many guests always welcomed into her home. Whether she was chatting with you at the kitchen table, playing piano and singing in the living room, or had a Pittsburgh Pirates or Steelers game on the television in the family room, her home was always a joyful place to be. In 2011, Fran moved to Fresno, CA, where in most recent years she was a resident of Cedarbrook Memory Care Community.
Fran is survived by her four adoring sons and daughters-in-law: Ken (Patricia) of Chicago; Steve (Tomlyn) of Fresno; David (RenÃ©e) of Highland, CA; and Brian (Kelly) of Oak Ridge, NC. She was the proud, loving grandmother of nine grandchildren: Michael, Graham (Alissa), Kendall, Philip, Griffin, Matthew, Jack, Kinsi, and Cadin. Also surviving is a sister, Barbara Lipp, of Reynoldsburg, OH; sisters-in-law Dee Blatnik, Patty Winn, Veronica Winn, Evelyn Winn; and many cherished Winn and Blatnik nephews and nieces in the Pittsburgh area. Fran was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob on November 23, 1994; her parents, Anton and Anna Sladich Blatnik; a sister, Josephine; brothers John, Tom, Anthony, and Matthew "George" Blatnik; also by brothers-in-law Leonard, Jay, and Vincent Winn as well as a sister-in-law, Dorothy Winn.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 3, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel, 1264 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23454. Floral contributions welcomed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Family. Entombment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Alzheimer's and Dementia Association or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019