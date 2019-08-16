|
Frances A. Williams transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday evening surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed. Her gentle smile and encouraging words of wisdom will stay with us forever. Frances was educated through the Portsmouth Public School System and received her Associates Degree in Secretarial Science from Norfolk State College. Frances retired from the Portsmouth Public School System. She was a faithful member for over sixty-five years of New First Baptist Church of Taylorsville. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Williams and a daughter, Pamela A. Cherry. She leaves to cherish her precious memories; son, Steven C. Williams (Cynthia) of Fleming Island, Florida; daughter, Angela W. Perry (Wayne) of Chesapeake, VA; seven grandchildren, Reginald Cherry, Thomas â€œBrentâ€ Williams, Vernon Cherry, Stephen â€œCoreyâ€ Cherry, Christian Smith, Alexis Smith, Jalen Williams, nine great-grandchildren and host of family and friends. A homegoing service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, August 19, 2019, at New First Baptist Church of Taylorsville, Portsmouth. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 16, 2019