|
|
Frances Annette Allen Dunaway, 62, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born to the late Audrey Walston Johnson and Charles Francis Allen in Norfolk Co., VA. She was a paralegal for Basnight, Kinser, Leftwich & Knuckolls, P.C. She was a member of Raleigh Heights Baptist Church and Hope Bible Class. She was also the secretary for the Deep Creek Alumni Association and a member of Women of the Moose #966. Annette is survived by her children, Jason Dunaway (Wendy), Sara Dunaway (Jon) and Shana Dunaway (Daniel); grandchildren, Anthony, Alyson, Ashton, Alysa, Daniel, Carter, Celeste and Sonny; brothers, William Allen (Liz), Mark Allen (Kerry), Ronnie Allen (Tina) and Allen Dale Johnson (Melinda); and numerous nieces and nephews. Annette's funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Raleigh Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Shannon Terhune and Jim Thompson officiating. Visitation will be 6-8:00 pm, Monday, February 24th at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please visit her Go Fund Me page, gf.me/u/xk82fu or contact Parr Funeral Home & Crematory to donate towards the funeral expenses. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2020