|
|
Frances Barbato, 85, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on August 1, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1934 to the late Martin Frank Liscio and Pauline Barbara Liscio (nee Young) in Farrell, PA. She grew up in Montclair and Orange, NJ, and in 1955, married Carl A. Barbato. They raised their family, first in Parsippany and then East Hanover, NJ, before moving to Virginia Beach, VA in 1975. While in East Hanover, she was very active in the community, serving as a Deacon at Kitchell Memorial Church, on the First Aid Squad, as a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Leader, and as a Girls Softball coach. In addition, she made time for her many joys, including cooking, baking, gardening, entertaining her family and friends, studying and sharing the Bible, and most of all, being with Carl. While in VA, she particularly cherished her time working at Carlâ€™s side.
She was predeceased by Carl in 2013, her parents, and by her sisters, Pauline and Marlene. She is survived by her five children, Martin of Madison, NJ; Edward of Grandview, TN (wife Mechelle); and Robert (wife Corinne), Kathleen Sweeney (husband Jeff), and Nancy Keech (husband Rob), all of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grand-children, brother-in-law Donald, cousin-in-law Joanne Russoniello, many cousins, nieces & nephews, including Lucia Barbato.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. You may pay your condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to In Touch Ministries (Charles Stanley), PO Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357 (800-789-1473), for the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 3, 2019