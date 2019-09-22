|
PORTSMOUTH - Frances Chappell Haddock, 71 of the 1100 block of Melvin Dr. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in her home. She was born on April 21, 1948 in Norfolk to the late Joseph "JT" and Lillian Chappell and was a member of St. Andrews UMC in Portsmouth. Frances retired after 26 years as a school teacher for the Portsmouth Public Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Haddock.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer A. Haddock; her son, Wayne Haddock and his wife Laure; her cousin, who was like a sister to her, Iris Lee Selden; and four grandchildren, Joseph, Maria, Emma and Elaina Haddock.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 5615 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth 23701. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial was private in Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019