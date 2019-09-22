The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
5615 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
Frances C. Haddock


1948 - 2019
Frances C. Haddock Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Frances Chappell Haddock, 71 of the 1100 block of Melvin Dr. passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in her home. She was born on April 21, 1948 in Norfolk to the late Joseph "JT" and Lillian Chappell and was a member of St. Andrews UMC in Portsmouth. Frances retired after 26 years as a school teacher for the Portsmouth Public Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Haddock.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer A. Haddock; her son, Wayne Haddock and his wife Laure; her cousin, who was like a sister to her, Iris Lee Selden; and four grandchildren, Joseph, Maria, Emma and Elaina Haddock.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 5615 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth 23701. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 - 7:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial was private in Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
