On Monday, September 30, 2019, Frances Cargile Rinehart passed peacefully from this life to the next at the age of 81. Frances was born on November 1, 1937 to Ora and Joe Cargile of Taylorsville, Mississippi, and was the eldest of four siblings: Joe Martin, Jr. & James Tullos Cargile, who preceded her in death, and her surviving sister Mary Cargile Stevens of Forest, Mississippi. Frances was widowed from 1966 until the present, after her husband, Bob Allen Rinehart, passed away from injuries and complications sustained from a helicopter accident. After Bob's death, Frances worked as a book keeper, but her true passion was her family. She loved spending time with her children, and later, babysitting and playing with her grandchildren and great-grand son.
She is survived by her beloved children: Kim Rinehart Barfield of Brandon, Mississippi, Rhonda Rinehart Satcher (Kai Hopf) of Haiku, Hawaii, and Robert Sean Rinehart (Angela Pope Rinehart) of Chesapeake, Virginia, three grandchildren: Spencer Pope Rinehart (Jenny McClure Rinehart) of Austin, Texas, William Lawson (Amanda Smith Lawson) of Brandon, Mississippi, and Chelsea Rinehart Haney (Zachary Graham Haney) of North Chesterfield, Virginia, and her great-grandson: Nicholas James Rinehart, of Austin, Texas.
A memorial celebration of Frances' life will be held on October 25, 2019 at Great Bridge United Methodist Church in Chesapeake, VA at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to immediately follow. Flowers may be sent to Great Bridge UMC, 201 Stadium Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GBUMC Missions at the same address. A graveside interment service will be held at a later date at Fellowship Cemetery, Taylorsville, Mississippi.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019