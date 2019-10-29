The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA 23851
(757) 562-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Latimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances D. Latimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances D. Latimer Obituary
Carrsville - Frances D. Latimer, 88, passed away October 27, 2019. Frances was a daughter of the late Everette C. and Naomi Brock Williams. She was a 1949 graduate of Carrsville High School and had retired as a clerk for the Commonwealth of Virginia Juvenile Court Service. She was a member of Courtland Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is a daughter Valerie D. Umphlett, two sons, Parker E. Darden, Jr (Melissa) and Richard H. "Rick" Darden (Dawn), a brother Everette C. Williams, Jr., five grandchildren, Nathan Umphlett, Brian Umphlett (Jenny), Becky D. Kee (Daniel) and Brock Darden (Lindsey), Jackie L. Richards (Cody), five great grandchildren, Dominic Umphlett and Fiona, Elijah, Naomi and Samuel Kee, one niece Jenny Hodge and one nephew Barry Manson (Paula).

Frances was predeceased by her husband Frank D. Latimer and her sister Pauline W. Manson.

A Funeral will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday October 30, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Carpenter officiating. The burial will follow in Southampton Memorial Park. There will be a reception after the funeral at Courtland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
Download Now