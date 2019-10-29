|
|
Carrsville - Frances D. Latimer, 88, passed away October 27, 2019. Frances was a daughter of the late Everette C. and Naomi Brock Williams. She was a 1949 graduate of Carrsville High School and had retired as a clerk for the Commonwealth of Virginia Juvenile Court Service. She was a member of Courtland Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is a daughter Valerie D. Umphlett, two sons, Parker E. Darden, Jr (Melissa) and Richard H. "Rick" Darden (Dawn), a brother Everette C. Williams, Jr., five grandchildren, Nathan Umphlett, Brian Umphlett (Jenny), Becky D. Kee (Daniel) and Brock Darden (Lindsey), Jackie L. Richards (Cody), five great grandchildren, Dominic Umphlett and Fiona, Elijah, Naomi and Samuel Kee, one niece Jenny Hodge and one nephew Barry Manson (Paula).
Frances was predeceased by her husband Frank D. Latimer and her sister Pauline W. Manson.
A Funeral will be conducted at 2 PM Wednesday October 30, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Carpenter officiating. The burial will follow in Southampton Memorial Park. There will be a reception after the funeral at Courtland Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 29, 2019