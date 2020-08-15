Frances Daniels McCraw, 84, of Norfolk, VA, passed away at her home on August 12, 2020.
A native of Virginia, she was the daughter of Hervie and Vivian Daniels and the widow of William Polk McCraw, Jr. After retiring from the Old Dominion University Library in 2006, she continued to be an active member of her church, and a vital participant in the Norfolk Master Gardeners Association, the Norfolk Botanical Gardens, and served as an Officer of Elections for the City of Norfolk. She was a living example of Proverbs 31.
Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Debra Austin (and husband Joseph), Will McCraw (and wife Rebecca), and Laura Parsons; her 9 grandchildren, Daniel, Matt, Katie, Victoria, James, Zack, Rachel, Hanna and Caroline; and a great-grandson, John James.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Community Church, 1935 Jolliff Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23321 on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Frances McCraw to: Missions at First Baptist Church, Norfolk at 757-461-3226/ www.FirstNorfolk.org
The Norfolk Master Gardeners Assoc., 830 Southampton Ave. Suite 2069, Norfolk, VA 23510 or The Norfolk Botanical Gardens at 757-431-5830.