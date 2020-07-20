1/1
Frances Delores White
Words cannot express our sadness as a family to lose someone as special as you - "Frances Delores White" who will never be forgotten. You will remain forever in our heart. We may no longer see you with our eyes, touch you with our hands but your spirit will endure with us forever. We will cherish the life lessons, knowledge in which you bestowed upon the family and will honor the beautiful memories we have shared.

On Thursday July 9, 2020, Frances Delores White at the age of 85, departed peacefully from this earth to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Frances also known as "LoLo" was the daughter of John L. and Frances A. Atkins from Norfolk, Virginia and husband of Arcelious White Sr. of Churchland, Virginia.

Frances retired with over 30 years of service in various medical disciplines with both DePaul Hospital and Norfolk General Hospital culminating duties as an Operation Room Technician. She was an Advocate for Mental Health III, in Virginia Beach, Virginia and a member of the Eastern Star in Norfolk, Virginia.

She is survived by three brothers - John M. Atkins, Michael L. Atkins and Robert G. Atkins.

Frances leaves to cherish her memories her loving children. Brenda C. Case of Va Beach, Va. (Milford Case), Arcelious White Jr. of Suffolk, Va. (Sondra White), Renay A. Clarke of Fremont, NC, Donnell L. White of Las Vegas, Nevada (Jackie T. White) Sherry Battle-Edmonds of Norfolk, Va., Terry D. White of Fremont, NC. (Un Chu White), Carol A. Taylor of Petersburg, Va. (Rev. Wesley Taylor), Carl J. White of Norfolk, Va., Donnell Edwards of Portsmouth, Va - husband of Gaynell D. White-Edwards of Portsmouth, Va -Departed., Herbert Williams of New Bern, NC. Carl Kernahan of New York

She is survived by (21) Grandchildren, (24) Great Grandchildren and (4) Great Great, Great Grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Enoch Baptist Church. Herbert Moore Road, Virginia Beach, Va, 23462

Viewing (To Be Determine) will be conducted at the Metropolitan Funeral Service 120 West Berkley Ave. Norfolk, Va 23523 - Visit the website: www.metropolitanfuneralservices.com or call 757.628-1000.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
11:00 AM
Enoch Baptist Church
