1/1
Frances E. Basnight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances E. "Beth" Basnight, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

She was a retired food service worker and was known as "Grandma" to the children she helped

her daughter-in-law look after at daycare. She enjoyed making people smile with her sharp wit and humor.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Doris Phillips, her siblings Robert "Bob" Phillips and Raymond "Little Ray" Phillips.

She is survived by her children Chris Ziegler (Kendall), Windy Ziegler, and Laura Joslyn (Ted). Her cousin Margaret Bailey (Bob) and family, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at a later date TBD.

Special Thanks to Norfolk General Hospital and Simply Cremation for their help and care during this trying time. Condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationonline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4445 Corporation Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-312-9700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved