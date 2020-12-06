Frances E. "Beth" Basnight, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
She was a retired food service worker and was known as "Grandma" to the children she helped
her daughter-in-law look after at daycare. She enjoyed making people smile with her sharp wit and humor.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Doris Phillips, her siblings Robert "Bob" Phillips and Raymond "Little Ray" Phillips.
She is survived by her children Chris Ziegler (Kendall), Windy Ziegler, and Laura Joslyn (Ted). Her cousin Margaret Bailey (Bob) and family, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date TBD.
Special Thanks to Norfolk General Hospital and Simply Cremation for their help and care during this trying time. Condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationonline.com
.