Frances Emily Endicott Fuller, 94, a former longtime resident of N. Fairview Circle passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Rockledge, FL. She was born on September 12, 1925 in Stacy, VA to the late Grant and Dora Endicott. Frances was a member of Ashbury United Methodist Church for over 40 years and held various offices until the church closed; then she became a member of the Church of God Prophecy in Portsmouth.
Frances was an accomplished artist, instructor, painter, seamstress and jewelry maker, but her specialty was porcelain doll making. For years Frances made ceramic pieces to be given away or sold at local art shows and instructed at the local senior citizens classes on making and painting ceramic pieces. She was also an excellent cake maker and decorator and whenever the church, family or friends needed a cake for any occasion, Frances always made the cake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Fuller; two sisters, Nora Dail and Beatrice Franklin; and a granddaughter, Dawn R. Moseley.
She is survived by two daughters, Erleen Estes of Rockledge, FL and Cheryl Moseley of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Bernice Green; four brothers, Emory, Keith, Harold and Jimmy Fuller; two grandchildren, David E. Estes, Jr. and Christina N. Moseley; two great grandchildren, Zohra Gaba and Trinity Forsythea; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel by Pastor William Paramore. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 13, 2019