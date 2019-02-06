Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salem United Methodist Church
2057 Salem Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bradberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ellis Bradberry


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances Ellis Bradberry Obituary
Mrs. Frances Ellis Bradberry died Saturday, February 2 at Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach. She was born November 14, 1926 in Pantego, NC, a daughter of the late Aubrey P. and Geraldine Tyer Ellis. She was raised in the Princess Anne community of Virginia Beach and graduated from Kempsville High School. On June 9, 1943, she married Elbert Harris â€˜Buckâ€™ Bradberry, and they were married 67 years at the time of his death in 2011. Mrs. Bradberry is survived by her daughter Dolores Bradberry, son Barry Bradberry and wife Martha, grandson Courtney Trueblood, granddaughter Morgan Angley and husband Shane, great grandson Wilson Ellis Angley and great granddaughter Mary Eliza Angley. Also surviving are her sister Merium Hutchison; nieces Melody Morris and husband Ernie, Donna Smith and husband Danny, and Diana Ross and husband Tom; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bradberry was predeceased by her son-in-law Mathew Trueblood and her brother-in-law Billy Hutchison. Mrs. Bradberry was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served as church historian and membership chair and was a longstanding member of the quilting group. A true Southern lady, Mrs. Bradberry wore her pearls every day, even in the last days of her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Sentara Hospice House for their loving care of Mrs. Bradberry. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9 at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. Nancy Vaughan officiating. The family will greet friends in the church social hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2057 Salem Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 or Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.