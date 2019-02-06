Mrs. Frances Ellis Bradberry died Saturday, February 2 at Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach. She was born November 14, 1926 in Pantego, NC, a daughter of the late Aubrey P. and Geraldine Tyer Ellis. She was raised in the Princess Anne community of Virginia Beach and graduated from Kempsville High School. On June 9, 1943, she married Elbert Harris â€˜Buckâ€™ Bradberry, and they were married 67 years at the time of his death in 2011. Mrs. Bradberry is survived by her daughter Dolores Bradberry, son Barry Bradberry and wife Martha, grandson Courtney Trueblood, granddaughter Morgan Angley and husband Shane, great grandson Wilson Ellis Angley and great granddaughter Mary Eliza Angley. Also surviving are her sister Merium Hutchison; nieces Melody Morris and husband Ernie, Donna Smith and husband Danny, and Diana Ross and husband Tom; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bradberry was predeceased by her son-in-law Mathew Trueblood and her brother-in-law Billy Hutchison. Mrs. Bradberry was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church where she served as church historian and membership chair and was a longstanding member of the quilting group. A true Southern lady, Mrs. Bradberry wore her pearls every day, even in the last days of her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Sentara Hospice House for their loving care of Mrs. Bradberry. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9 at Salem United Methodist Church with Rev. Nancy Vaughan officiating. The family will greet friends in the church social hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2057 Salem Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 or Sentara Hospice House, 3760 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary