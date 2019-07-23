Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethlehem Christian Church
1549 Holland Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Christian Church
1549 Holland Rd
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Lassiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Felts Lassiter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Felts Lassiter Obituary
Frances (Nanny) Felts Lassiter, 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home.

Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Felts and Lilly Mae Felts. She is predeceased by six siblings.

Frances worked many years as an insurance agent. Her career quickly ended when she was asked to become a â€œNannyâ€. Her love for children was undeniable. She gave her life to take care of others and was an amazing selfless woman. She was a dedicated active member at Bethlehem Christian Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa L. Hardy (Mike), five grandchildren, Jessica Weaver (Mike), Tiffany Dalton, Morgan and Lauren Hardy and Andre Thrush; four great grandchildren, Layla and Harper Weaver, Keaton and Kaydence; along with two sisters, Dorothy Wade and Betty Jo Abernathy, and a brother, Bobby Felts.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Matt Winters on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 A.M at Bethlehem Christian Church, 1549 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Burial will be held at Cypress Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. A reception will follow at Bethlehem Christian Church in the Graham Hall. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-7:30 P.M at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.