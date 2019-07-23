Frances (Nanny) Felts Lassiter, 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home.



Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas Felts and Lilly Mae Felts. She is predeceased by six siblings.



Frances worked many years as an insurance agent. Her career quickly ended when she was asked to become a â€œNannyâ€. Her love for children was undeniable. She gave her life to take care of others and was an amazing selfless woman. She was a dedicated active member at Bethlehem Christian Church.



Survivors include her daughter, Lisa L. Hardy (Mike), five grandchildren, Jessica Weaver (Mike), Tiffany Dalton, Morgan and Lauren Hardy and Andre Thrush; four great grandchildren, Layla and Harper Weaver, Keaton and Kaydence; along with two sisters, Dorothy Wade and Betty Jo Abernathy, and a brother, Bobby Felts.



A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Dr. Matt Winters on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 A.M at Bethlehem Christian Church, 1549 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Burial will be held at Cypress Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. A reception will follow at Bethlehem Christian Church in the Graham Hall. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6-7:30 P.M at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 23, 2019