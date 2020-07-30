1/1
Frances Graham
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Brown Graham, 77, of Smithfield passed away at her residence on July 27, 2020. Frances was recognized by all who knew her as a force of life, a person who approached all her endeavors with inextinguishable energy. She was devoted to home, family and friends. She was a champion of the underdog and loved the beauty of nature, which she enthusiastically enhanced as a Master Gardener. Frances was the daughter of the late Levy Brown and Cora Pittman Brown. She was also preceded by her sister Mildred Atkins, and step-father J. Milton Babb. Frances is survived by her loving husband John Laurence Graham; daughter, Catherine Reynolds Hurd; and brother James E Brown (Gayle). Frances was a retired Real Estate Agent and a member of the Cedar Point Ladies Golf Association. She was also a member of the Western Tidewater Golf Association. She was a member of the Smithfield Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and family at Windsor Castle Manor House on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to Covid all are ask to wear a mask at the visitation and practice social distancing. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Isle of Wight Christian Outreach. https://iowcop.net/financial-giving/ Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Windsor Castle Manor House
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 29, 2020
Cathy, we are so sorry for your family’s loss. The love and support of family and friends and your faith will get you through your time of sorrow. Love
Debbie and Bill Vaccarelli
Friend
July 29, 2020
John, I am sorry to hear of Frances passing and so sorry for your loss. I know you made a great life for Frances. She was very happy. Go on, Semper Fi.
Jay WOOD
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved