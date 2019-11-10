|
|
Frances H. Walker, 84, passed away peacefully October 31st, 2019.
Mrs. Walker was born June 2nd, 1935 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Olan Hager and Frances Amoreno. She retired from being a civil service employee for the U.S. Coast Guard after more than 20 years of dedicated service. While with the U.S. Coast Guard, she received the "Presidents Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service." Mrs. Walker was a long-time member of the Red Hat Society and Atlantic Shores Baptist Church. Frances' greatest joys were going to Carova beach with her family and her love of butterflies and her kitty. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is: daughter, Susan Spears and husband Richard; two sons, William E. Walker, Jr., Frank Walker and wife Carla; grandson, Joseph Spears; two granddaughters, Megan Walker and Marissa Walker; two brothers, Raymond (Mickey) Amoreno and wife Bonnie, Thomas Amoreno and wife Jane; sister, Jane Amoreno and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Walker, Sr.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday November 14th, 2019 at Church of the Messiah. 816 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019