Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Frances H. West Obituary
Frances H. West, 86, of Chesapeake, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 in her home. She was born in Grafton, WV. Mrs. West was the daughter of the late Robert F. Henry and Geneva S. Henry.

Mrs. West was predeceased by her husband, C. Raymond West; her sisters, Susan Tureman, Betty Lewis and Joan Long; and her brother, William Henry.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Ann Holland (Bob) and Janice West Fearing (Zene); four grandchildren, Jennifer Dame, Justin Orenduff (Shahrzad), Allison Fawcett (Steven) and Cameron Holland (Laura); and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Dame, Levi Fawcett, Dean Orenduff and Matthew Holland; and one sister, Shirley Duvall.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 6, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Ellen Comstock. Memorial donations may be made to .

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
