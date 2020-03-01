|
|
Frances Jane Wallace, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Jane was born on March 8, 1936, in Norfolk, VA the daughter of the late Jimmie and Gray Wallace. Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Gray Bonniville, whose husband is Jack Bonniville of Columbia, SC. She is survived by her sister, Mary Doyle, whose husband is Jim Doyle of Barrackville, WV. Her nieces and nephews include Bill Bonniville (Sharon) whose son is Will Bonniville; Jim Bonniville (Jan) whose daughter is Ashton Lunceford; and Marian Gray Scullion (John) whose children are John and Elizabeth Yarbrough, as well as Susan Doyle Harper whose children are Emily and James Harper; Jim Doyle Jr. (Aimee); and Glen Doyle (Sandy) whose children are Sean (Jordan) and Caitlin Doyle. Jane is also survived by many lifelong childhood and college friends, as well as cherished Colonial Place neighbors.
Jane graduated from the College of William and Mary Norfolk Division with both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree. While attending the College of William and Mary, Jane served as Maid of Honor for Queen Azalea IV in the Fourth Annual International Azalea Festival. Many years later, Jane retired from the School Board of Norfolk VA as an elementary school teacher and librarian.
Jane shared her father's love of sports becoming a fan of the Duke Blue Devils and loved "March Madness." She was also a football fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies. Jane enjoyed playing tennis, golfing and walking on the beach. With a love of books, Jane shared many stories with her nieces and nephews and their children and often wrote poetry as well. Jane will be most remembered for her beautiful yard where she spent countless hours in her sanctuary at 417 Massachusetts Avenue.
A memorial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA on March 14, 2020, at 12 PM immediately followed by lunch at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. Friends and family are encouraged to RSVP to Susan at 267-987-3720 by March 7, 2020.
The family requests donations be made to the Barrackville United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Barrackville WV 26559 or to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020