|
|
Frances L. Berney, 89, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born in Wolbach, NE to the late Ervin & Selma Allen and widowed by her husband, John J. Berney.
She was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in Virginia Beach.
While her children were growing up, she was a Girl Scout Leader, served as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School superintendent, and youth group leader. She and her husband, John, worked together for Southland Corp. for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Taylor & husband Ralph and Robyn Reitzel & husband Quintin; her son, Rodney Berney & wife Cinde; her sisters, Ellamae & Margie Townsend; along with 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020