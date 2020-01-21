Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
712 Little Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances L. "Fran" Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances L. "Fran" Hicks Obituary
Fran Hicks passed peacefully at home on Jan. 18, 2020. The daughter of Robert & Clara Konkle and sister of Mary Earls Sprouse, Fran was a native of South Portland, ME, graduating from So. Portland High School and Northeastern Bus. College. She was the loving wife of a career Navy man, eventually settling in Va. Beach, where she enjoyed a 30-yr. career with the Va. Beach City Schools, serving exclusively at Windsor Oaks Ele. Fran was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, singing with the choir and volunteering for numerous other ministries. Fran was also a member of the Tidewater Quilting Guild of Norfolk (Night Chapter). Fran was predeceased by her sweetheart and partner in crime, Bob Hicks, in 2010. Living on to tell their stories are her two daughters, LeAnn Hicks Finney and Heidi Hicks Jeffreys, 6 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. A mass celebrating Fran's full and fabulous life will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Feb. 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Va. Beach Education Foundation, 2512 George Mason Drive, Va. Beach, VA 23456 or call 757-263-1069.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -