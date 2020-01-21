|
Fran Hicks passed peacefully at home on Jan. 18, 2020. The daughter of Robert & Clara Konkle and sister of Mary Earls Sprouse, Fran was a native of South Portland, ME, graduating from So. Portland High School and Northeastern Bus. College. She was the loving wife of a career Navy man, eventually settling in Va. Beach, where she enjoyed a 30-yr. career with the Va. Beach City Schools, serving exclusively at Windsor Oaks Ele. Fran was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, singing with the choir and volunteering for numerous other ministries. Fran was also a member of the Tidewater Quilting Guild of Norfolk (Night Chapter). Fran was predeceased by her sweetheart and partner in crime, Bob Hicks, in 2010. Living on to tell their stories are her two daughters, LeAnn Hicks Finney and Heidi Hicks Jeffreys, 6 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. A mass celebrating Fran's full and fabulous life will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA on Feb. 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Va. Beach Education Foundation, 2512 George Mason Drive, Va. Beach, VA 23456 or call 757-263-1069.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 21, 2020