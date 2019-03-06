|
|
Frances L. Posey of Chesapeake, VA, passed away March 2, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Posey, Sr. She is survived by her sister, Annie Mae Teller; her two daughters, Anna LaForge (Russell) and Robin Lester (Gary); her son, Thomas E. â€œSamâ€ Posey, Jr., (Sherri); 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and her 3 fur babies, Packo, Colby, and Jake.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at her residence. Burial will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019