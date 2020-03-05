|
Frances Lane Alwood, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 90 at Lake Prince Woods (LPW). Near the end of her life she often commented how she felt enveloped in the loving care of her extended family, LPW, Pat Hewitt, Heartland Hospice Care, and Full Bloom Personal Care Agency. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Lunita Lane and was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Alwood; daughter, Sarah Williams and brother, Robert M. Lane, Jr. Frances is survived by her children, Robert "Jack"Alwood (Claudia) of New Port Richey, FL; David Alwood (Nancy) of Richmond, VA; Jennie Alwood of Durham, NC; son-in-law Nelson Williams of Raleigh, NC; ten grandchildren (and spouses); and seven great granddaughters.
As a teacher, guidance counselor, Spanish interpreter, mother, sister, grandmother, even as a patient in hospice care she related to people not as their social status, color or education but as the light she saw inside of each person she met. She touched the lives of hundreds of people through her work with Suffolk High School, Suffolk Presbyterian Church, Suffolk School Board, Suffolk Sister City Commission, Habitat for Humanity, Youth For Understanding, Retired Teachers Association, Western Tidewater Free Clinic, and American Association for University Women.
She received degrees from Randolph Macon Woman's College in 1950 and Old Dominion University in 1982 and briefly attended Yale University before marrying the love of her life in 1951.
A memorial service will be conducted by Rev. Julie A. Sterling in the Suffolk Presbyterian Church, 410 N Broad St, Suffolk, VA 23434 on Monday, March 9 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, there are 2 choices for memorial donations #1. Suffolk AAUW with checks noting the Frances Alwood Scholarship Fund, sent to 206 Military Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434 or #2. Suffolk Presbyterian Church where funds will be distributed to projects dear to Fran's heart: Waters for Life Project, and Edmarc Hospice for Children. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 5, 2020