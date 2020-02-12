|
Frances Lottie Baker, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in Sellersville, PA to the late William H. Kraemer, Jr. and Frances Sara Knappenberger Kraemer. She retired from the United States Post Office as a security analyst with 23 years service and was a member of Bible World Apostolic Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 41 years, John P. Baker; daughters, Kimberly L. Etheridge and her husband William, Kimberly L. Grimstead; brothers, Wayne and Lucky Kraemer; grandchildren, Roberto Goggin Jr. and his wife Crystal, Brian Vincent and his wife Amber, and Krista L. Smith and her husband Christopher; great-grandchildren, Savannah Goggin, Elijah Smyth, Lotus Vincent, Christian Smith, Kynleigh Smith; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in Princess Anne Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020