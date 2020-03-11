|
PORTSMOUTH- Frances Louise Baggett, 75, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on November 12, 1944 to the late, Severn and Louise Larsen.
She is survived by her husband, Earnest C. Baggett; children, Teresa Clark and Don Adams, Jr.; brother, William Larson; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild on the way.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 PM Thursday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 11, 2020