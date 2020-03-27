|
|
CHESAPEAKE- F. Louise Sykes Scheer, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia to the late, George and Gladys Stoval. She was also predeceased by her first husband, John Russell Sykes Jr.; second husband, Arthur L. Scheer; and brother, Sonny Stoval. Louise was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church, Deep Creek Women's Club, Women's Mission Union, and served on the board of the Girls Club of South Hampton Roads. She was a lifetime banker serving the Chesapeake area and retired from Towne Bank.
She is survived by her son, John Russell Sykes III (Kim); daughter, Laura M. Edge (Donnie); step daughter, Candice Linton; sisters, Margie Warren, Georgia Johnson, Harriet Seigel and Dolores Eanes; grandchildren, Kristina Finch (Kyle), Hannah Morgan (Tommy), Jeremy Edge, Elizabeth James and John Linton; great grandchildren, Avery and Asher Finch; and many other family members.
Due to concerns of COVID-19 services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Care Clinic or Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2020