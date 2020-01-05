|
|
Frances Adler Pistorius Woodard died in DeLand, Florida on December 16, 2019 age 100.
Frances was a native of Norfolk, Virginia born to Blanche Fantone Winter Pistorius and George Pistorius on April 10, 1919. The family name was also spelled Pestorius. Frances was the sister of Mary Winter Johnson, John Edgar Winter, Ida Winter Demma and Claudia Winter Sams all of whom predeceased her. She is survived by a younger sister, Maxine Catherine Pestorius Hughes, age 98.
Frances was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of Norfolk. She was a life-long and devoted Catholic and a parishioner for many years of St. Mary's in downtown Norfolk, and later of Holy Trinity in Ocean View.
In 1941 Frances married her loving husband of over 50 years, Clarence Lellon Woodard, who predeceased her in 1993. Together they raised six children, Carol Boston, Joan Haedrich, Constance Sturdevant (William), Bernadette Crick (Noel), Stephen Woodard (Susan) and Paul Woodard.
After leaving Virginia in the 1950s, Frances and her husband lived for a while in San Leandro and Coronado, California and later San Antonio, Texas, before settling permanently in central Florida in the early 1970s.
After relocating to DeLand, Frances and Clarence owned and leased commercial properties, and operated a series of small businesses in town including the Dixie House Restaurant in the 1980s. They were parishioners of St. Peters Catholic Church, members of its choir, and very active in local community theater - acting, producing, directing, designing and building sets, and sewing costumes - for the Shoestring and Stetson University theaters, among others.
Frances loved an audience and was an amateur artist in the truest sense, drawn to various pursuits for the sheer love of doing, and enjoyed painting, singing, dancing, socializing, playing bridge, and living life as if upon a stage. She was well travelled, having enjoyed numerous trips across the United States, and through many countries in Europe and Asia.
In addition to her 6 children, she is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A mass and burial will be held in Norfolk, Virginia in early 2020.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020